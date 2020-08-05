DC launches rural e-commerce platform

PASIGHAT, Aug 4: East Siang DC Kinny Singh launched the rural e-commerce platform, Mee Buddy, here on Tuesday.

She expressed hope that SHGs, artisans and entrepreneurs in the rural areas can now sell their products, arts and crafts and produces through the platform.

“This will help to create a wider market for our local products and agri-horti produces, and go a long away in their economic empowerment,” she said.

The DC said the rural areas “can access delivery of doorstep services ranging from grocery to transport, plumbing, electrical works, agricultural tools, labourers, etc,” and advised rural SHGs and others to register with the platform.

Mee Buddy’s Pasighat branch manager, Jyoti Tamuk said the e-platform would “promote and encourage skilled and upcoming entrepreneurs in rural areas.” (DIPRO)