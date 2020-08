ITANAGAR, Aug 5: The All Arunachal Volunteer Sena (AAVS) has appealed to the state government to immediately withdraw the proposal for creation of the proposed Mon Autonomous Council (MAC).

“We will not accept the formation of the MAC, as it is not necessary in the peace-loving state where all the tribes and communities live in harmony and in peace”, the AAVS said in a press release.

The association threatened to launch a democratic movement across the state, if its demand was not heard.