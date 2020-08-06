Orgs demand shifting of Covid screening point

AALO, Aug 5: The Nyiko Bango Welfare Society and Galo Students’ Union have demanded that the West Siang deputy commissioner shift the Covid-19 screening/checking point from the present at Piyi to Gabu area, which it said, is the actual boundary between Siang and West Siang districts.

The organizations said the present gate does not cover three most populous villages of West Siang – Logum-Jini, Eyi and Biru generally known as Nyiko Bango as the gate has been established 9 km inside the actual district boundary.

“People coming from outside the district easily enter the three villages without any screening and sanitization,” both the organizations said in a representation to West Siang DC.