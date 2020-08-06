Handloom weavers’ society mourns demise of member

AALO, Aug 5: The West Siang Women Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (WSWHWCS) has extended condolences on the untimely demise of its member Henpe Riba Ete.

In a condolence message, WSWHWCS president Yakar Jempen said that late Ete was one of the most active members of the society who had a great role in shaping the West Siang weaving society.

“She took key part in its movement in its initial formation and her sad and untimely demise is a great loss for the society,” Jempen said in her condolence message. (DIPRO)