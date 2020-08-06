DLMC 1st qtr meet

PALIN, Aug 5: The district level monitoring committee (DLMC) meeting for the first quarter of the current financial year was held here in Kra Daadi district on Wednesday.

Chairing the meet, Deputy Commissioner S Miji reviewed all sanctioned and ongoing projects under prime minister’s package, PM flagship programme, CM flagship programme, all centrally sponsored schemes and state plan schemes.

He asked the heads of offices to keep his office updated on the various programmes and policies being implemented by the respective departments.

“Any kind of hindrances or obstacles in implementation of the government schemes may be brought to my notice,” he added.

The deputy commissioner was also critical of the absentee heads of offices in the meeting and cautioned them that dereliction of duty would attract disciplinary action.

There were discussions on the recently launched Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme as well and concerned departments were asked to prepare project proposals under this scheme.

District Planning Officer Biri Tako sought the cooperation of all departmental heads in the future. (DIPRO)