APWWS expresses concern at delay in registration of Tadu Obey death case

ITANAGAR, Aug 6: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed concern at the delay in registration of case to investigate the death of Tadu Obey, deputy manager of the Arunachal Pradesh Consumers’ Cooperative Federation (APCCF) Ltd – a government undertaking – on 26 June.

Obey’s family has alleged that Obey was mentally harassed at workplace, and that she was forcibly asked to opt for voluntary retirement scheme by the APCCF managing director.

The younger brother of Tadu Obey has already written to the DGP for early registration of the case. A copy of the representation was sent to the APWWS, with a request to follow up the case.

The society on Thursday said a thorough police investigation and departmental inquiry should be initiated at the earliest.

It also appealed to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women to intervene in the matter.