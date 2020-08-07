State records 93 Covid-19+ve cases; 4-year-old recovers

ITANAGAR, Aug 6: The state recorded 93 Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, out of which 68 are personnel of the central paramilitary force (CPMF).

Among the CPMF personnel, 54 were detected in Namsai, 10 in Lohit, and four in Tawang.

A returnee also tested positive at the check gate in Namsai. In Tawang, two others tested positive – a returnee from Assam and a person from Bumla.

In East Kameng, seven new primary contacts tested positive, and one other tested positive in Seppa town.

In the Itanagar capital region (ICR), two cases were detected at the Banderdewa check gate and two were found positive in G Extension in Naharlagun, and one tested positive at the RKM Hospital in Itanagar.

An FCI staffer and a driver tested positive in Changlang, while two cases were detected in Likabali in Lower Siang.

One case each was found in West Kameng (Bhalukpong), Tirap (UP returnee, at the check gate), Papum Pare (Assam returnee, at the check gate) and West Siang (truck driver, at the check gate).

Meanwhile, 38 people recovered in the state. These include 21 in the ICR, nine in East Kameng, five in Changlang, and one each in Lower Dibang Valley, Tawang and East Siang.

4-year-old recovers

On Wednesday, a four-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister were discharged from the Covid care centre (CCC) in West Siang HQ Aalo.

The mother of the two girls had also been with her daughters for the last 12 days.

Two ITBP personnel who recovered were also discharged on Thursday from the circuit house CCC after testing negative twice. This number is not reflected in the daily Covid bulletin of Thursday.

The recovery tally of the district has gone up to 17. (With DIPRO input)