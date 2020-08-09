CM instructs finance dept to provide resources to clear liabilities

ITANAGAR, Aug 8: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has instructed the finance department to “make some resources available for clearing pending liabilities of SIDF and additional RE, etc,” in a phased manner.

He said this while reviewing the state’s financial position along with the DCM, the chief secretary, the finance commissioner and other senior officers on Saturday, in view of the resource constraints created by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

Noting that despite serious resource shortage, the state has been able to balance its developmental needs with prudent fiscal management, the CM said, “We have released salaries for last four months on time, cleared the un-cashed cheques and LOCs, released funds under CSS and such other important works, including for external infrastructure for the Hollongi airport.”

The CM observed that “austerity measures do not absolutely ban tenders and issuance of work order but provide sufficient room for addressing the concerns related to urgent and important projects.”

He instructed that projects which are urgent and important should receive adequate funding.

It was decided to permit tendering of important projects, including those approved in the CCI, in a phased manner, while rationalizing expenditure management, to take care of all important and emergent needs of the state.

It was also decided that the state would continue with a prudent fiscal management policy while balancing the developmental needs of the state. (CM’s PR Cell)