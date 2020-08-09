APSSB aspirants seek high-level inquiry report within 7 days

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 8: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Aspirants’ Interim Committee for Justice and Reformation (ICJR) has asked the state government to furnish the report of the two-member high-level inquiry committee to the public within seven days.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the aspirants said they had met with the chief secretary on 3 June and he had assured them that a chargesheet would be filed within 30 June against the officials involved in the infamous cash-for-job scam.

“Sadly, nothing such happened, and therefore the report of the two-member committee should be made public,” they said.

The ICJR also questioned the government as to why it was reluctant to make the inquiry report public “if the government is not trying to save these corrupt officers/officials.”

Saying that it has given enough time to the government, the ICJR sought immediate suspension as well as job termination of all the officials involved in the scam.

It also demanded that the state government give “prosecution sanction” to the special investigation cell (SIC) and file a criminal chargesheet against the officials, brokers and candidates involved in the APSSB common examination malpractice.

“Failure to address these demands within seven days will be considered as shielding the corrupt officials involved in the scam, and we will be left with no alternative but to launch a rigorous democratic movement against your government,” the ICJR said in a representation to the chief minister.

In the meantime, the aspirants also appealed to all sections of society to support them in their fight against such malpractice in competitive examinations.

Earlier this week, the SIC made its 18th arrest in connection with the LDC examination, and SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan assured that a chargesheet would be filed very soon.

He said that the delay was caused due to the lockdown affecting the regular functioning of the courts.

On 3 March, a high-level inquiry committee, comprising Principal Resident Commissioner Jitendra Narain and Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, had been constituted by the government to inquire into the alleged malpractices in the LDC/JSA examination held on 2 February.