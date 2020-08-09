More than 1 lakh samples collected so far, 684 active cases

ITANAGAR, Aug 8: Altogether 1,04,833 samples have been collected so far in the state since testing started in March for Covid-19, according to health officials.

So far, 2,117 people have tested positive, with 684 active cases.

On Saturday, 2,866 samples were collected, the highest being in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) with 504 samples, followed by 350 in Namsai.

Sixty-eight positive cases were reported, of which 20 cases were detected in East Kameng. Eighteen of the 20 are central paramilitary force (CPMF) personnel, while two are returnees from Rajasthan.

Twelve cases were reported from West Siang. Of the 12 cases, 11 are CPMF personnel and one is a returnee from Assam.

Nine cases were detected in the ICR, including four at the Banderdewa check gate and five in paid quarantine facilities.

In West Kameng, four positive cases were detected – a returnee from Itanagar, a primary contact of a positive case, a driver, and a health worker. In Namsai, four persons tested positive. All are contacts of people who tested positive earlier.

Tawang and East Siang reported three positive cases each, including among CPMF personnel. Papum Pare reported two cases, of whom one is a CPMF person, and Changlang reported one case – a CPMF returnee from Manipur.

Of the 68, five are reported to be symptomatic.

Altogether 104 persons were discharged after recovering from the virus: 46 in Changlang, 27 in the ICR, and 10 in Lower Subansiri.