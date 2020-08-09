‘Siang belt can be frontrunner in agri, allied sectors’

PASIGHAT, Aug 8: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said the Siang belt could become a frontrunner in the agriculture and allied sectors, owing to its “suitable agro-climatic conditions and available land for cultivation.”

During a meeting with the heads of the agriculture and allied departments here in East Siang district on Saturday, the minister said that the state government has started several programmes in the agriculture and allied sectors under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

On fund allocation, he said that “performance will be the sole criteria.”

The minister said that the success of the flagship nutritional kitchen garden and cluster farming programmes would depend on “the convergence efforts of all stakeholder departments.”

Taki also sought reports on the crops damaged by the recent floods.

DC Kinny Singh informed that farmers-producers groups have been formed in the district and ADOs have been appointed as nodal officers for each cluster farm “to guide and handhold the farmers.” (DIPRO)