Weeklong ‘Gandagi mukt Bharat’ campaign underway

TAWANG, Aug 8: Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok on Saturday interacted with gaon burahs (GB) and villagers through live webcast under the e-ratri chaupal programme, as part of the weeklong ‘Gandagi mukt Bharat’ (GMB) initiative.

Altogether 240 villages participated in the programme, during which the DC informed them about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and about Tawang having been adjudged the first open defecation-free district in 2018.

Speaking about the weeklong ‘behaviour change programme’, the DC requested the villagers to collect single-use plastics and hand them over to the PHE department; carry out plantation drives (for which saplings will be provided by the forest and the PHE departments), and conduct essay competitions and IEC programmes to create awareness.

On the Covid-19 situation in Tawang, Phuntsok said the district is prepared to combat the pandemic, and requested the GBs to help the administration in implementing the home quarantine guidelines and the SOPs in the villages.

He urged the villagers not to venture out of the villages if it is not very urgent. The DC particularly requested adults over 65 years of age and children below 10 years of age to be more careful.

Phuntsok also informed about the state government’s nutritional kitchen garden and cluster farming programmes, under which farmers will be provided with free seeds and agricultural tools.

He requested the villagers to grow surplus vegetables by availing the benefits of these programmes.

The weeklong GMB campaign was also launched in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Around 350 saplings of deodar, chir pine, cupressus, silver oak and cryptomeria were planted along the 1.8 km stretch of the approach road to the Guru Tenpai Dronne Lobdra Institute in Labau (Birpur) to mark the occasion.

Earlier, launching the campaign, DC Karma Leki appealed to the people to change their behaviour in order to make the country free from dirt.

“Positive thought and deeds would facilitate success of the campaign,” he said.

The DC said that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught the people worldwide to maintain hygiene and keep one’s place and surroundings clean.

Guru Tulku Rinpoche and the Bomdila PHED EE appealed to all to join hands to make the campaign a success.

Collection and segregation of single-use plastics at the gram panchayat level, ‘shramdan’ in the panchayats, wall paintings, tree plantations, online painting and essay competitions, sanitation drives at the PHCs, and ODF plus declaration of villages will feature during the weeklong behaviour change campaign.

Former minister T Thongdok, administrative officers, HoDs, members of the Shertukpen community, and monks attended the launch. (DIPROs)