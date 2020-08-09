Plantation drive organized

DOIMUKH, Aug 8: The 12 Bn NDRF organized a plantation programme at is campus here in Papum Pare district on Saturday as part of a nationwide plantation campaign.

Two hundred saplings of different varieties were planted by the NDRF rescuers during the programme, which was aimed at “generating awareness about providing natural shade by increasing green over which will help in reducing urban heat and improve air quality,” it informed in a release.

The battalion’s Second-in-Command, Arun Deogam said, “Tree plantation is very important in view of global warming, and it will also reduce soil erosion.”