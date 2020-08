AALO, Aug 9: The donors of land for the establishment of West Siang HQ Aalo performed Ali Pator, a traditional ritual to drive away epidemics, from 7-8 August, and the ritual was followed by ‘self-lockdown’ in the entire township, as a consequence of the ritual’s requirement.

Since the ritual was performed at the community level, the streets of Aalo township wore a deserted look on Sunday, with all business establishments closed and vehicles – other than those exempted – off the roads. (DIPRO)