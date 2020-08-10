Ruksin GHSS selected as best performing school

PASIGHAT, Aug 9: The government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Ruksin in East Siang district, with a pass percentage of 97 in the class 12 examination, has been selected as the CM’s ‘best performing school’ of the state in the 2019-20 academic year.

The school has also been rated A+ by the inspection committee in all parameters, including attendance of students, discipline, distribution of uniforms, academic performance, etc.

Local MLA Ninong Ering congratulated the students and the entire school community for their meritorious performance, and for bringing accolades to the school.

“A new feather was added to the crown of the school by exhibiting excellent result in XII board examination,” Ering said in a message to the students.

“Education is simply the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another. The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from the achievers,” Ering said.

He also mentioned the efforts of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Education Minister Taba Tedir and the officers and officials of the education department in improving school education.

East Siang DC Kinny Singh said: “It is a commitment to excellence in teaching and learning process, and whatever good we see in our world today is because of an educative mind behind it.”

She commended the hard work put in by the students and the teachers of the school.

GHSS Principal Tajom Padung expressed happiness over the achievement, and congratulated the students.

He thanked the teachers, parents, the alumni, the local administration and the leaders for their effective partnership and motivation, and for inspiring the students to “think out of the box and foresee a better future.” (DIPRO)