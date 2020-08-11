Forum seeks HM’s intervention in APCCF employee death case

ITANAGAR, Aug 10: The Tanii Development Forum (TDF) has sought the home minister’s intervention in the case involving the death of Tadu Obey, deputy manager of the Arunachal Pradesh Consumers’ Cooperative Federation (APCCF) Ltd, Naharlagun, to ensure early delivery of justice to the deceased’s family.

In a memorandum to the home minister, the TDF on Sunday claimed that APCCF managing director (MD) Birik Bole abused his official power and position and harassed Tadu Obey, which it said resulted in her untimely demise.

“The reason of her death is identified as ‘cerebrovascular attack’ as per medical professionals records, which means a stroke due to stress factor emanating from harassment at workplace, which is recorded in the mobile handset of late Tadu Obey. She may have had medical reasons, but there are undeniable facts that she was brutally harassed, mentally tortured and threatened at her workplace in order to force her into VRS against her will by MD Birik Bole to create post for his relatives who was inducted last year by the MD himself,” the forum said.

It demanded that a high-level inquiry team, headed by officials of the rank of secretary/commissioner, be constituted to inquire into the incident.

The forum also sought immediate suspension of Bole to ensure free and fair inquiry into the case, and appealed to the authorities to book the guilty at the earliest.

It also demanded that the APCCF pay compensation to the victim’s family, “calculating 20 years of salary of the deceased,” and to immediately employ a relative of the deceased on compensatory grounds.