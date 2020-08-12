DC urges banks to ‘increase advances on priority’

BOMDILA, Aug 11: West Kameng DC Karma Leki on Tuesday directed all the bankers in the district to “increase their advances on priority, especially in agriculture and allied sectors.”

Addressing a meeting of the district level review committee and the district level security committee, convened by the SBI branch here, the DC observed that there is a low credit-deposit ratio in almost all the banks in the district.

He also instructed the banks to sanction all the pending government schemes in the present quarter, and to liaise with the nodal department for recovery of loans.

Seven Kisan credit card loans in the veterinary sector and two in the fisheries sector were approved.

It was also decided that CSP would be instituted in the Kamengbari-Doimara and the Morshing-Domkho-Sanglem areas of the district. (DIPRO)