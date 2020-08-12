ANYA says govt’s white paper ‘deceptive’

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: Reacting to the state government’s press briefing on the state’s financial position and the APSSB and TAH scams, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Tuesday termed it a “deceptive white paper on mentioned issues.”

In a press statement, the ANYA said that it had sought details of the financial position of the state government, the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation scam, Covid-19, and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) job scam.

“Whereas received letter called as white paper from PRO to CM on 9th August vide No CM (ARUN)-03/2020, which is a deceptive white paper and there are no details of financial status of the state government. It is a narration on financial position for media publication,” the association said.

It further said, “Whereas no seal and signature from the respective department and there is no authentic evidence is established as white paper which may misleading the innocent public.”

The association reiterated its demand to the government to furnish “authentic white paper on financial position, TAH compensation scam, APSSB job scam and Covid-19 expenditure issue.”