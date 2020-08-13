APP’s Ngilyang Lali to receive central award for excellence in investigation

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: Officer-in-Charge of crime branch, Inspector Ngilyang Lali has been selected for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2020.

Inspector Lali is among the 121 officers selected for the medal.

He joined the Arunachal Pradesh Police on 7th January, 2004. Lali is also a state gold medal recipient.

Born to Ngilyang Pyagang and Ngilyang Yake, Lali is a native of Tajang village, Ziro Lower Subansiri District.

Meanwhile, the Team Environment Protection Committee Apatani congratulated Lali on his achievement.