AALO, Aug 12: The Tadin Hill Park Neli self-help group (SHG) distributed organic green vegetables cultivated in the hills to Covid-19 frontline workers at the Piyi check gate here in West Siang district recently.

The civil societies here in the district have been providing

such assistance from time-to-time in the form of cash, kind and human resources ever since the lockdown began in March. (DIPRO)