Passenger trains remain suspended

MALIGAON, Aug 12: In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of Covid -19 pandemic, all regular passenger train services of Indian Railways remain cancelled until further advice.

However, Shramik special trains, Rajdhani special trains and other passenger special trains for movement of the stranded and petroleum, oil and lubricants carrying trains will continue.

In the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, two Rajdhani special trains and six other passenger special trains are presently under operation connecting cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar and Kolkata, to cater to the requirement of people who are in need of urgent travel, said an NFR release.