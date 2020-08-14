Covid-19 patients at TRIHMS yet to be moved to Covid hospital

ITANAGAR, Aug 13: The Covid-19 patients at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun are yet to be moved to the new dedicated Covid hospital at the MLA apartments here.

TRIHMS Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Taw Kaki informed that the condition of one of the patients had turned serious, due to which the process of moving the patients could not be started.

“There are five patients at the TRIHMS. One patient, whose condition had worsened, is now improving. Once the situation permits, all the patients will be shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital,” he said.

Dr Kaki informed that all the facilities are ready at the MLA apartments hospital.

The state government has set up a dedicated Covid hospital at the MLA apartments and a dedicated Covid health centre in Midpu in order to relieve the TRIHMS of taking care of Covid-19 patients.