Saplings planted, village cleaned

AALO, Aug 14: The West Siang DRDA, led by the APO and the forest department, along with 20 volunteers planted over 200 saplings and conducted a cleanliness drive in and around Nyorak Rakte village on 12 August as part of the ‘Gandagi mukt Bharat’ initiative.

The DRDA PD informed that direction has been issued to all the BDOs of the district to take up such programmes in the block and the village levels to generate a sense of cleanliness among the villagers. (DIPRO)