94 Covid-19+ve cases detected on Sat, Sun

ITANAGAR, Aug 16: The state recorded a total of 94 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday (51) and Sunday (43).

West Kameng reported 27 cases, including 16 in the army/central paramilitary force (CPMF). The 11 others are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported 13 new cases. Four of them were detected at the TRIHMS, four are returnees from Assam who tested positive in a paid quarantine centre in Itanagar, two tested positive at the Covid care centre in the zoo area in Itanagar, two at the Banderdewa check gate, and one at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi.

Upper Subansiri reported 11 cases. Three of them are army/CPMF personnel, five are primary contacts, and three other cases were detected in Daporijo town.

Seven cases were detected in Changlang. Three of them are CPMF/army personnel, three are Kerala returnees, and one case was reported from Jairampur.

Papum Pare reported four cases. Two were detected at the Gumto check gate, one was reported from the Midpu DCHC, and one was detected at the Hollongi check gate.

East Siang reported five cases. Four of them are army/CPMF personnel, and one is a handyman who tested positive at the check gate.

Three cases were detected in East Kameng – all Assam returnees.

The four cases detected in Tawang comprise a truck driver and three army/CPMF personnel.

Lower Dibang Valley reported six cases. One is an Assam returnee and the five others are army/CPMF personnel who are also primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier.

West Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Tirap and Upper Siang districts reported new cases only on Saturday.

West Siang reported five new cases on Saturday. Three are army/CPMF personnel and two are truck drivers who tested positive at the check gate.

Lohit and Namsai reported two cases each – all army/CMPF personnel. All of them are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier.

One case each was detected in Tirap (Jammu & Kashmir returnee) and Upper Siang (truck driver) on Saturday.

Siang reported one case and Leparada reported two cases – all army/CPMF personnel – on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 23 and 37 people were discharged on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. These include 26 in the ICR, 10 in East Kameng, nine in Changlang, three each in East, Upper and Lower Siang, two in Tirap and one each in Upper Subansiri, Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng and West Siang.