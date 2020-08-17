Cash-for-nursing job scam emerges in Lohit

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 16: Report of a cash-for-job scam in the recruitment of nursing officers under the National Health Mission has emerged in Lohit district.

DMO Dr Sajinglu Pul Chai has sent a show cause notice to Lohit DRCHO Dr Siang Tamut, who was in charge of the recruitment process, to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

Dr Tamut has been asked to furnish his explanation by Monday.

In the meantime, the result of the nursing officers’ recruitment tests, declared on 14 August, has been withheld till proper inquiry into the matter is conducted.

Ten nursing officers were selected on contractual basis on 12 August after written and skill tests.

In widely-shared audio clips allegedly involving the DRCHO and the candidates who were not selected, a candidate is heard alleging that one of the selected candidates had paid Rs 2 lakhs, and that she had paid the same amount but was not selected.

Another candidate says that the officer had promised to help if she qualified the written test.

In the damning audio clip, one Bando Pertin is revealed as being the alleged broker. The candidate says that her father gave Pertin Rs 2 lakhs.

In another clip, a candidate says that the DRCHO helped some of the candidates in writing their answers.

The officer is heard saying that he helped everyone who had asked for answers.