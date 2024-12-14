APAKA players shine at 3rd KIO Inter-Zone National Karate Championship

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) players won one gold, two silver and nine bronze medals in the 3rd KIO Inter-Zone National Karate Championship 2024 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, on Friday.

The lone gold medal was won by Tom Mara in the cadet boys below 45 kg individual kumite. The silver medals were won by Roshan Tenga and Yomter Taso. Tenga won his medal in the senior male below 50 kg individual kumite, while Taso won her medal in the cadet girls below 45 kg individual kumite.

The bronze medallists were Talo Maya (individual kata), Ayonso Kamblai (individual kumite), Ram Lamgu (individual kumite), Abing Lamgu (individual kumite), Minam Rida (individual kumite), Amirso Yun (individual kumite), Tamo Mepo (individual kumite), August Bagang (individual kumite) and Dakpe Sikom (individual kumite).