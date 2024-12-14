APPSC all set to conduct APPSCCE after 4 years

[ Indu Chukhu, Prem Chetry, Junroi Mamai & Karyir Riba ]

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to conduct the preliminary Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) on 15 December.

The exam is being conducted after a gap of four years. Earlier, it had been conducted on 9 November, 2020, and the results had been declared on 22 October, 2021.

A total of 22,987 students applied for this year’s examination, and 22,731 have received admit cardsfollowing scrutiny. The advertisement for theexamination was floated on 10 October.

Exam centres have been notified in 18 districts, with 87 venues and 1,089 rooms. In the capital region there are 53 exam centres, and there are seven in Papum Pare district.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal informed that independent observers of the joint secretary level and coordinators comprising Group A officers have been appointed to oversee the examination.

“Magistrates and flying squads, to be headed by senior administrative officers from the districts concerned, have been appointed to monitor the frisking process and law and order,” she said, adding that the superintendents of police have been asked to deploy sufficient human resource at the exam centres.

The commission has come up with new initiatives this time. For instance, the OMR response sheet will have three copies, comprising the original, a copy for the commission, and a copy for the candidates. The candidates should fill the original copy so that it is replicated in the other OMR sheets, as well. They have been advised not to separate the OMR sheets without the invigilators’ instruction or guidance.

Jammers will be installed at each exam centre as a precautionary measure. Cameras have been provided to each centre superintendent for recording “critical events at the venues,” the commission said.

The secretary informed that, for the first time, capturing of biometric details of all the candidates will be done.

All the centre superintendents have been instructed to ensure that wall clocks are installed in each and every examination room.

“After the examination, the candidates shall be given time to submit challenges in the ‘answer key challenge’ as has now become the practice,” the secretary informed.

“The executive magistrates have a clear jurisdiction to take the strictest possible action against any person caught cheating or using unfair means. We have also circulated clear instructions in this regard to all exam functionaries,” Mittal informed.

A dedicated control room has been set up at the APPSC office for handling all queries, issues, logistics, etc, on the day of the exam.

The commission’s instructions to candidates:

# The candidates are requested to carefully go through the instructions on their admit card.

# The gates to the venues shall be closed strictly at 8:45 am for the forenoon session, and at 12:45 pm for the afternoon session.

# The gates for entry of the candidates shall open at 6:30 am to give them sufficient time for frisking and biometric registration.

# Candidates have been requested to understand the route and location of their respective examination venues a day ahead, so that they can plan accordingly and are not delayed on the day of the examination or reach some other venue by mistake.

# The candidates should start early from home to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the examination.

In West Kameng district, Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar said that the APPSCCE prelims will be conducted in headquarters Bomdila strictly as per the protocol, and that every minute activity will be under surveillance.

“Apart other designated officers, I shall personally visit the examination centres allocated here in Bomdila,” the DC said.

In Bomdila, 373 candidates will appear for the examination at two centres in two shifts – GS in the morning and CSAT in the afternoon.

Along with centre superintendents, assistant superintendents, invigilators, officers, and police force will be deployed as per the guidelines.

In Changlang, a total of 142 candidates, including one person with disability (PwD) candidate, are going to appear for the APPSCCE prelims.

Proper security arrangements have also been made as per the standard operating procedure, informed Changlang ADC Marpe Riba.

Initially, both the government higher secondary schools (GHSS) of Changlang headquarters and Jairampur were the designated exam centres; however, owing to the fewer number of candidates, only GHSS Changlang will be now hosting the aspirants of the entire district.

The authorities have appointed a total of 14 invigilators, including three reserved invigilators, for the upcoming examination.

“The examination centre is well protected with the provision of CCTV coverage in each room. Infrastructure facilities are also good,” said the ADC, and informed that the exam materials will be reaching the district headquarters on 13 December.

“The exam materials will be kept at the strong room of the Changlang police station. We have also ensured 24/7 security and CCTV coverage for the same. The exam materials will be taken out on the day of the examination, ie, 15 December and directly brought to the exam centre with proper security,” added the ADC.

Changlang DC Vishal Sah informed that the administration is also prepared for any kind of exigency.

Issues like bandh calls in neighbouring state Assam can cause problems for the candidates arriving in the district. There was a bandh call in Assam earlier during the conduct of the APSSB examination in the district, but there will not be much problem this time around, as the national highway Manmao-Changlang, an alternative route to reach the district headquarters, is ready.

About the security arrangements, the DC stated that the district has adequate security personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the preliminary examination.

Similar preparations are also on in Tirap district,which is an approved centre for the APPSC examination for Longding district as well, for smooth and peaceful conduct of the examination.

A total of 311 candidates (including three PwDs) are set to take the preliminary exam at the higher secondary school Khonsa examination centre.

Thirty-one invigilators have already been appointedand have undergone training.

In Lower Dibang Valley also, the district administration is prepared to conduct the APPSCCE prelims in headquarters Roing.

Nodal officer, CO Shanti Mize informed that the district will conduct the examination for 461 candidates at two centres – government higher secondary school and the government secondary school.

“Both the centres are attached and have proper boundary walls, which will make monitoring easy and smooth for us. We have already undergone the training for nodal officers, ACS and others, which was conducted in Pasighat. Correspondence has been made with the Roing SP for deployment of policepersonnel at the centres. Everything will be arranged as per the SOP and laid down guidelines,” she said.

Mize further informed: “Any illegal practice or malpractice by any candidate will not be tolerated. There are written guidelines for such violations and violators will be strictly dealt with accordingly. It is also mandatory for the candidates to reach the centreson time. Even a minute’s delay will disqualify him/her from attending the exam. Only designated officers and appointed officials will be allowed into the centres. I-cards have to be carried to get entry into the centres. This applies to all the officials as well, as nobody will be allowed entry without proving their identity.”