AIASUF launches helpdesk for students

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: The All India Arunachal Students’ Unions’ Federation (AIASUF) has launched a free ‘mega helpdesk’ to counsel students – particularly those seeking admission outside the state – on higher education.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, AIASUF chairman Likha Akash informed that the helpdesk would be manned by senior students pursuing their education in other states, as they can provide a better understanding of the educational institutes.

“Former and current students from the institutes, with the support of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), will create awareness about the colleges and universities, share details of fee structures, affiliation, infrastructure, scholarship, environment, and other details,” Akash said.

“The helpdesk will not charge any fee for the counselling,” he said, and asked students and parents to be wary of anyone seeking fees in the name of the federation.

The initiative, he said, would help students and their parents in getting correct information and also “help filter genuine agencies and brokers from the dubious ones.”

The federation has invited bona fide agencies that help students with the admission process and submission of documents, besides providing information about the educational institutes they consult for, so that the students may be able to verify the authenticity of the agency with the directorate of higher education and other authorities.

It also said that if the agencies and brokers provide distorted facts about educational institutes, the AIASUF would initiate legal action with the help of the state’s authorities.

“Telephonic consultation has already begun, and a physical helpdesk will be set up at the NEFA building of the AAPSU in the next few days,” Akash said.

AIASUF coordinator secretary Longdom Kame informed that the federation will reach out to all the district student unions to assist the students outside the capital.

For queries or details, one can reach the AIASUF at aiasuf.official1@gmail.com or 94022 00541.