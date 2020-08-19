SP inspects convention centre for CBO, govt meeting

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) SP Tumme Amo inspected the DK convention centre here on Tuesday to check the preparedness for the meeting to be held between a group of ministers and community-based organizations (CBO) of the state.

Later, speaking to the press, Amo urged the CBOs to attend such meetings and listen to the views of every tribe over issues like the autonomous council demand.

On the proposed bandh call by the All Nyishi Youth Association, the SP urged everyone to maintain peace in the greater interest of the state.

“Unless there is peace, there will be no development. Also, I believe in sorting out issues peacefully through dialogue, and will never encourage the use of force to tackle any situation,” said Amo.

However, he made it clear that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

“No one should live in fear in the capital complex. Everyone should follow the law,” he said.

The SP praised the role of the citizens, the health workers, the police and the magistrates in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the ICR.

“We had feared the worst, but to the credit of everyone, the lockdown helped to break the chain. The number of cases has been contained,” he said, but urged the people to continue to remain alert and keep themselves safe from Covid-19.

“Still we cannot relax. People should maintain social distance, wear masks and use sanitizer. This is the only way to keep Covid-19 at bay,” he added.