Parthenium Awareness Week observed

BANFERA, Aug 18: The Longding KVK observed the 15th Parthenium Awareness Week (16-22 August) at Banfera village on Tuesday with 21 farmers and rural youths.

During the function, KVK Head Dr A Kirankumar Singh spoke about the parthenium weed and its ill-effects on human health and crops, and advised the farmers on eradicating the weed using different methods.

He emphasized on manually uprooting the parthenium weed before it starts flowering, “followed by drying and burning properly.”

Dr Singh also highlighted the guidelines to be followed “during the process of management,” and informed that the weed can be used for composting or vermicomposting.