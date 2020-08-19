Weeklong GMB campaign ends

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: The weeklong behaviour change campaign, ‘Gandagi mukt Bharat (GMB)’, which had been launched on 8 August at Gandhi Darshan in New Delhi, culminated on Saturday.

“All the field functionaries of the SBM (G), along with district administrations, students and the public enthusiastically participated in the programme at the village level across the state, promoting a positive attitude towards sanitation and hygiene with safety precaution as per the SOP for Covid-19,” informed SBM (G) mission director S Yomcha.

Yomcha said the campaign started with the conducting of an e-ratri chaupal in which 1,059 villages participated via virtual meetings. Altogether 28,908 kgs of single-use plastic were segregated and disposed of.

Cleaning of public buildings and offices were also taken up at the panchayat level, apart from five ‘open defecation-free+ wall paintings abhiyan for swachhata’, and 11,579 saplings were planted during the period.

“An online painting competition for students of Classes 6-8, and an online essay competition for students of Classes 9-12 on the theme ‘Gandagi mukt Bharat mera gaon’ were also conducted, and the winners were suitably awarded,” Yomcha informed.

Cleanliness drives were carried out at 92 primary health centres across Arunachal.