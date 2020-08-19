Webinar on career prospects in psychology underway

RONO HILLS, Aug 18: A two-day national webinar on ‘Promoting career prospects in the field of psychology’, organized by the psychology department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with the Psychosocial Support Group, Arunachal Pradesh, began here on Tuesday.

Attending the inaugural session, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha expressed his opinion on “inclusivity in lieu with one pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein he underlined the speciality in the uniqueness of each individual, in the same way as the former intends on the principle of inclusivity for all in the campus of RGU, irrespective of students, teaching and non-teaching staffs.”

Prof Kushwaha urged the participants to “overcome each challenge, turning them into beautiful possibilities in life.”

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra stated that career counselling is “the process of understanding and assessing another individual’s strength, concerns, interest and capabilities needed to guide toward one’s right path.”

He highlighted the various approaches of the subject and said that “psychology is the study of mind and behaviour and involves science as well as social sciences, and has application in all walks of life, work, family, relationships, sports and industries.”

Stressing on the role of mental health practitioners, Prof Mitra described it as one of the career prospects in psychology.

Registrar Prof Tomo Riba said that, with the increasing number of mental health issues emerging in the society due to Covid-19, the role of psychologists has become “imperative” as they play a crucial role in the promotion of healthy behaviour and improving the quality of life of those who are suffering from mental illness.

Career counsellor Aakanksha Bhatia spoke on the topic, ‘Career pathways in psychology’, enumerating the possible career prospects, the required qualifications one needs, and the best institutions providing psychology course in India as well as abroad.

Counselling psychologist Vibha Deshpande deliberated on the topic of ‘Developing career as a counselling psychologist/psychotherapist’.

She also elaborated the significance of tele-counselling and its effectiveness in the ongoing crisis situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 400 participants attended the programme via Google Meet Hangout and Facebook Live.