19 districts report fresh Covid-19 cases

ITANAGAR, Aug 19: Fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from 19 districts of the state on Wednesday according to health officials.

A total of 75 cases were reported in the state, with Itanagar capital region registering 16 cases. Nine were detected from Banderdewa check gate, one from the APP, a returnee from Uttar Pradesh tested positive in RKMH. Three were reported from the TRIHMS and two cases from the SQF, Lekhi .

West Kameng reported nine cases, including five army/ CPMF personnel. Four others are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier.

Papum Pare reported six cases with three detected in Gumto check gate, two detected from Kimin check gate and one in Hollongi check gate.

Lower Siang and Tirap registered five cases each.

All the five cases in Tirap were detected from KVK Deomali.

Of the 75 total detected today, seven are symptomatic while rest are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, 73 were discharged today with 21 in West Kameng, 12 in East Siang and 11 in East Kameng.

The total active positive cases in the state stands at 923 with 144 in West Kameng and 115 in Itanagar capital region and 92 in Lohit. (see details)

Total samples collected on Wednesday were 2787.