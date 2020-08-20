Lika Ori bags best artisan award

AALO, Aug 19: Lika Ori of Yigi Kaum village in West Siang district bagged the state’s Best Artisan Award 2019-20 in the handicraft sector.

The award consists of cash amount of Rs 75,000 and a certificate. The certificate was handed over to Ori by Aalo East MLA Kento Jini here on Independence Day.

Ori, an expert in traditional handicraft, had completed his cane and bamboo training under the textile and handicraft department in 1987-88 and took part in various skill development trainings at Itanagar and Guwahati.

He has also won many prizes in exhibitions conducted in the district. (DIPRO)