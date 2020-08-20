Reconsider & withdraw proposed bandh call: ACCYWA to ANYA

ITANAGAR, Aug 19: The All Capital Complex Youths’ Welfare Association (ACCYWA) has appealed to the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) to reconsider and withdraw its proposed band call on 27 August as it would harm the economy in the region.

While it said that it respected the concerns of the ANYA, the ACCYWA appealed to the ANYA to reconsider its proposed bandh call as “it will badly hamper the daily wage earners of the ICR”.

Encouraging dialogue among the stakeholders on their demands, the ACCYWA said that the Covid-19 pandemic has already affected the economy and the bandh will further affect the economic growth of the ICR as “no prospective investor would venture into our beautiful capital region.”

“The ICR is the pulse of all districts across the state. Why should the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, the ICR, always take the brunt of all anguishes? It is like a second home to Arunachalees and others working in various capacities in the state. Don’t the denizens of capital region have a right to peaceful living without disturbances?” the association said.

“Despite efforts and funds being put in by the concerned authorities, development is hampered in the ICR due to the non-conducive atmosphere, which has also created a fear psychosis among the investors and consequently affected economic development,” it said adding: “We need to create a congenial atmosphere for investors so that more job opportunities for our youths are generated.

Calling for communal and social harmony, the ACCYWA requested all unions, associations and organizations of the state not to propose any kind of bandh call in the ICR in the interest of the state and its citizens.