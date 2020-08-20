Departmental e-symposium concludes

RONO HILLS, Aug 19: The two-day national e-symposium on ‘Crafting career choices amid Covid crisis: Approaches & strategies,’ which was organized by the commerce department of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), concluded on Wednesday.

Seven resource persons, including two from the organizing institution, delivered their presentation and deliberation in their respective fields.

The e-symposium was organized in collaboration with different cells and wings of the university, including the placement cell, career counseling cell, centre of entrepreneurship, internal quality assurance cell, NET coaching center, training and leadership research cell, national service scheme cell, and RGU students’ union.

Participants from eight northeastern states attended the programme.