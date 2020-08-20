Teachers posted in rural areas must be incentivized: NEP member

ITANAGAR, Aug 19: Prof Mazhar Asif, a member of the National Education Policy (NEP) draft committee, said teachers posted in rural areas, like those of Arunachal Pradesh, must be given incentives to boost their morale and the passion for teaching.

Prof Asif said the role of teachers in the development of the country is very well recognized in the policy.

He was delivering the keynote speech at a national webinar on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: Role of stakeholders,’ organized by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Arunachal Prant, on Wednesday.

Prof Asif said “the NEP -2020 is based on democratic principles and values of our nation, and it is very forward, and student and teacher-centric.”

“The NEP tries to fill the gap between the education system and society by recognizing different skill-based practices, which will further enrich and strengthen the Indian,” he added.

He also spoke about empowering the underprivileged students/ students hailing from rural areas for fellowship/ scholarship, especially for Arunachal Pradesh.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha highlighted on how the northeastern states are going to benefit from the new education policy.

He said that the recommendation for the use of local language will benefit the state by promoting local language.

The VC welcomed the “flexible pattern” of education proposed in NEP-2020 for multi entry and exit, which he said “will directly benefit the students of the state.”

Prof Kushwaha advocated establishing an institute in the border areas for studying border people, their challenges, population composition, their transmigration behaviour, border disputes and border area development.

Earlier, Education Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated the webinar.

In total, 500 participants from the different states registered for the webinar.

Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal is a voluntary organization working in the field of education with the objective of accomplishing national resurgence in the field of education.