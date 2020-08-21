116 Covid-19+ve cases detected on Thu;West Kameng SP, PSO test positive

ITANAGAR, Aug 20: The state recorded 116 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, with Changlang reporting the highest 32 cases.

Of the 32 cases in Changlang, 15 are labourers of TK Engineering Phangtip, six were detected at the Namdhapa Reserve Forest area in Miao, three are army/CPMF personnel, two are businessmen (returnees from Assam and Bihar), one is a staffer at the Oil India Ltd, Manabhum, one is a school bus driver, one is a student of RFG College, one is a staffer in the forest department, one is a housewife, and one is a farmer.

West Kameng reported 20 new cases.

Eighteen army/central paramilitary force (CPMF) personnel and one labourer returnee tested positive at the check gate in East Siang.

East Kameng reported eight cases among returnees from Assam and Itanagar capital region (ICR), while two others are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

West Siang reported six cases among army/CPMF personnel. One other is a returnee from the ICR, and one is a driver who tested positive at the check gate.

Six primary contacts also tested positive in Lohit district.

The ICR recorded seven cases, out of which one is a healthcare worker at the TRIHMS. Three cases were reported from paid quarantine centres in Itanagar and among returnees from Nagaland and Bihar, and three other cases at the Banderdewa check gate.

Four returnees from Assam tested positive at the check gate in Lower Siang.

In Papum Pare, one case each was detected at the check gates in Gumto, Kimin and Hollongi.

A Sumo taxi driver and a labourer – returnees from Assam – tested positive at the check gate in Anjaw.

Tawang also reported two positive cases among drivers at the check gate.

In Kamle, a teacher at the Megdong JNV, who is also a returnee from Uttar Pradesh, tested positive on Thursday.

Upper Subansiri reported one case from Abotani Colony, Daporijo, while Shi-Yomi detected one case among an army/CPMF person, who is a returnee from Aalo, West Siang.

W/Kameng SP tests positive

West Kameng Superintendent of Police Raja Banthia and his personal security officer (PSO) tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

It is reported that the SP developed a mild fever. However, his PSO is asymptomatic.

While Banthia is quarantined in his bungalow, the SP office has been sealed as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, seven cases were detected among army/CPMF personnel in West Kameng, and 12 people are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier.

Meanwhile, 71 people were discharged on Thursday. These include 23 in Anjaw, 13 in West Siang, six in Changlang, five each in West Kameng, ICR and Lower Siang, three each in Lower Dibang Valley and Papum Pare, two each in East Kameng and Tawang, and one each in Lower Subansiri, Namsai, East Siang and Leparada.