Itanagar among 10 dirtiest cities of the country

ITANAGAR, Aug 20: Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal, has been ranked 7th among the 10 dirtiest cities of the country in the category of below 10 lakh population in the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

Other cities which found place in the list of dirtiest cities from the Northeast region are Shillong in Meghalaya (rank 6) and Dimapur in Nagaland (rank 8).

Gaya tops the list of dirtiest cities below 10 lakh population.

Patna tops the list of dirtiest cities with population of over 10 lakhs.

This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country carried out by the central government. This year, a total of 4,242 cities were surveyed within 28 days. Feedback from 1.9 crore citizens was collected for the completely paperless survey.

The survey focused on collection of segregated waste and maintenance till processing site, treatment and reuse of wastewater, curtailing solid waste-based air pollution, among other factors.

The Swachh Survekshan Awards 2020 were announced by union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday at a ceremony where 129 awards were given in different categories.

After announcing the results, Puri said, “Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness survey) will continue to help us in sustaining the gains made under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, while providing a comprehensive roadmap to institutionalize the concept of total swachhta among all our cities.”

Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for a fourth straight year, while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions respectively. (With inputs from PTI)