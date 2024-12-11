NEHR  opposes deployment of CAPF in Riew village

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The Northeast Human Rights (NEHR) wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, strongly opposing the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for conducting the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the NHPC’s 11,000 mw Siang upper multipurpose project (SUMP).

In a circular issued, the deputy commissioner of Siang district (Letter No SD/CSR-01/2022-23, dated 06/12/24), instructed the circle officer to arrange accommodations for CAPF for the PFS for the SUMP in Riew village.

The NEHR in the letter stated, “On the day of Human Rights Day, we undersigned humbly express deep concern regarding the letter. This directive not only raises questions about the transparency and ethics of the project but also represents gross violation of both international and national laws safeguarding the rights of indigenous peoples.”

The NEHR cited the Article 32 (2) of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), and said that the indigenous people have the right to free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) before approval of projects affecting their lands or territories.

It cited the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 169, Article 15: “Indigenous people mustactively participate in the planning and implementation of projects affecting their lands andresources.” The NEHR has demanded immediate withdrawal of the CAPF related to the SUMP PFS. It also demanded transparent communication with the affected communities, adhering to the principles of free, prior, and informed consent.

It appealed for reconsideration of the SUMP in light of consistent opposition and legal obligations, and sought public assurance from both the CM and the DCM to uphold the rights and sentiments of the indigenous communities of the state.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh have placed their trust in your (present) leadership. It is your moral and legal obligation to prioritise their rights and wellbeing over the interests of external developers. Ignoring their voice and rights will only deepen mistrust and exacerbate conflicts. We request your urgent attention to this matter and await your response,” stated the NEHR.

Mili questions deployment of central forces for SUMP

Human Rights activist, advocate Ebo Mili has questioned the deployment of Central Armed Police Force.

He has raised concern based on a letter written by Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon to the Rebo-Perging circle officer, seeking accommodation for the CAPF personnel during the PFS.

Expressing distress over the development, Mili said, “Today we are celebrating the Human Rights Day and on this day we are witnessing such developments. Our locals in Siang district are guarding the areas and now on the pretext of PFS, the government will permanently settle there with the help of paramilitary forces.”

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at the Arunachal Press Club, Mili said, “India, being a signatory to these international agreements, is obligated to uphold these principles. Forcingmilitarisation for the PFR without community consent directly contravenes these commitments.”

Citing “national legal violations,” Mili noted, “the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, Section 4(2) mandates gram sabha (village council) consent before initiating any project, including dams, on forest land.”

He said, “The Environmental Protection Act, 1986, Section 3(1) requires environmental clearance, which includes the consent of affected people, for projects like SUMP.”

He continued: “The Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR), Section 41requires the consent of the affected families before land acquisition for projects.”

Referring to the Supreme Court judegment in the Niyamgiri case (2013), he said that gram sabha’s consent is a legal necessity for projects affecting indigenous peoples’ lands.

“The Adi community has consistently and vocally opposed the SUMP for over 50 years. On 2 December, the SIFF (Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum), the NEHR (North

East Human Rights) and the Dibang Resistance had condemned CM Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein and local MLAs Ojing Tasing, Ninong Ering, Alo Libang and Oni Payang for supporting the SUMP dam, whereas a few days later DCM Mein had a meeting in Delhi with the dam developers like SJVN, NEEPCO, etc, to expedite their work for 13 other mega dam hydropower projects here in the state,” said Mili.

Mili said, “Deploying paramilitary forces against peaceful indigenous protestors is alarming and indicative of desperation to impose this project, disregarding the will and rights of the people you represent. It is profoundly disheartening to witness the state government align with corporate interests over the collective voice of its people,” he noted.

Mili also raised several key concerns and questions on the rationale behind the deployment of CAPF in a region wherein the indigenous community has repeatedly rejected the project.

He also questioned why the state government is ignoring national and international legal mandates requiring community consent.

“Does the government perceive the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh as anything less than rightful citizens of India?” he said.