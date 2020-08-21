Sadbhavna Divas celebrated

KOLORIANG, Aug 20: The Kurung Kumey district administration on Thursday celebrated Sadbhavna Divas to mark the 76th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

DC Kento Riba in his address said that the day is a reminder to Indians to maintain love, peace and communal harmony among all the religions of the country.

The DC administrated the solidarity pledge for unity, integrity, communal harmony and progress to the HoDs, staffers and members of the public at the mini-secretariat here. (DIPRO)