Webinar on sustainable agriculture held

NAMSAI, Aug 20: The Anjaw KVK and the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here jointly organized a webinar on ‘sustainable agricultural development in perspective with NEH region’ on Thursday.

The webinar, which was inaugurated by AUS pro-VC Vishwa Lochan Agarwal, was divided into three ‘sub-theme sessions’, comprising information communication & technology (ICT), climate change, and livestock development.

In the first session, the KVK’s computer programmer Keshab Ch Gogoi delivered a lecture on how ICT can play an important role for the uplift of agriculture in rural areas. He also explained how ICT can help in selling farm produce amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

KVK animal science expert, Dr Santosh Kumar spoke on livestock development programmes, and enumerated the different livestock development programmes launched by the government for the uplift of farmers.

Agronomy specialist Khoisnam Naveen delivered a presentation on climate change with respect to Indian agriculture, and enumerated adaptation and mitigation measures.

KVK Head Dr Manish Kanwat and AUS agriculture dean Prof K Vasanthakumar also spoke.