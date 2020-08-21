Online orientation of NSS volunteers conducted

ITANAGAR, Aug 20: The NSS unit of the VKV here on Thursday conducted an online orientation programme for its newly inducted volunteers.

Addressing the participants, Arunachal NSS SLO, Ajay Kumar Mishra presented a brief history of the NSS in Arunachal, and said the practice of national integration and promoting social harmony are among the objectives of the NSS.

“Personality development of students through community service is the main aim of the NSS. The volunteers should develop leadership qualities and democratic attitude,” Mishra said.

He advised the volunteers to participate in activities like blood donation, youth exchange programmes, cleanliness drives, etc.

Former NSS programme officer of the VKV, Patil Pankaj Balasaheb, administered the NSS pledge.

Debasmita Dey, Santoshi, Rituja and Manisha Yadav sang patriotic, NSS and others songs.

VKV Principal Dr Kakade Rajendra Chhagan and NSS programme officer Uthaman VN also spoke.

Eighty-two volunteers attended the orientation programme.