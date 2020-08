These exceptionally lifelike sculptures are the work of Dr Kaling Darang. A resident of Rengging village in East Siang district, Dr Darang is a dental surgeon, based in Pasighat and Guwahati (Assam). He began sculpting in 2015, and is now being mentored by world renowned sculptor Robert Bodem. Dr Darang aspires to promote the exotic culture and heritage of Northeast India. – Litem Eshi