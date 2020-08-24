Frontline workers honoured

LONGDING, Aug 23: The Longding District Tourism Promotion Committee, on behalf of the people of Longding district felicitated with certificates and gold medals the Covid-19 frontline workers stationed at the Kanubari check gate.

Honouring the frontline workers, District Tourism Officer Ahua Wangsu said, “You deserve our applause. We are grateful to each and every one working around the clock in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Deputy Commissioner Chesta Yadav also praised the work of the frontline workers and assured the of the administration’s support.