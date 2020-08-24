Need to speed up work on airport

Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo while visiting the greenfield airport project site in Hollongi on Saturday informed that the government is making all-out effort to complete the project on time, by the year 2022. The project is being executed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The Hollongi airport is a dream project of the people of the state and has been in the offing for the last many years. Land compensation issue bogged down the project during the initial years.

To the credit of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, it was he who took personal initiative to revive the project. Most of the local issues have been effectively resolved by the state government. The shifting of the project-affected people has also started. The AAI should speed up the work on the runway and the main terminal building. In the last six months, the work progress has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to make up for lost time, the work should be taken up on a large scale. Itanagar continues to be the only capital city in the whole country not to have an airport of its own till now. The state government and the AAI should work in tandem, so that the project is executed on time. The early completion of the airport is expected to help the economic growth of the state.