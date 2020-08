ITANAGAR, Aug 23: Another baby was birthed by caesarean section at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on Sunday.

The patient, who was referred from the Upper Subansiri district hospital, gave birth to a healthy baby girl, the DCH informed.

The medical team that delivered the baby comprised gynaecologist Dr Leena Ligu, anaesthesiologist Dr Taje Lusi, OT sister Pura Aku, labour room sister Tobom Dubi, and OT assistant Prashant Medhi.