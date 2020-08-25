2 arrested in nursing officers’ exam scam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 24: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has arrested two persons in connection with the alleged malpractices in the exam for contractual nursing officers in Lohit HQ Tezu.

The arrestees have been identified as Banto Pertin and DRCHO Siang Tamut. The SIC had registered a suo moto case [u/s 120 B IPC and 7, 8, 13 (2) Prevention of Corruption Act] on 17 August, after the approval of the state government.

In a press release issued on Monday evening, SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan informed that Pertin was arrested on 20 August.

“It has been revealed that he took money from two candidates. One of the candidates, Miss New Perme, qualified in the exam and the money trail of Rs 1.5 lakh was traced to an account in SBI, Tezu. The account has been seized,” informed Vardhan.

“The other candidate, Ms Joyonti Darin, did not qualify in the exam and an amount of Rs 2 lakhs taken from her was returned, as per the investigation so far,” the SP added.

He informed that the DRCHO, who was arrested on 19 August, got bail on Monday.

“He has also been interrogated in custody, and relevant documents have been seized from the DMO office,” the SP informed. “Investigation is continuing in the matter.”