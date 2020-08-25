49 new Covid-19 cases reported, 130 discharged

ITANAGAR, Aug 24: Forty-nine new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the state on Monday, while 130 patients were discharged.

Five of the 49 cases are symptomatic.

West Kameng reported 12 cases. Six of them are army/CPMF personnel, five are primary contacts detected at the general hospital in Bomdila, and one is a primary contact reported from the Rupa CHC.

Tawang detected five cases at the Jang check gate and four are army/CPMF personnel detected at a quarantine facility.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded five cases at the TRIHMS, two at the Banderdewa check gate, and one at RKM Hospital.

East Siang also reported two cases among army/CPMF personnel, and one other is a returnee from Assam who tested positive at the check gate.

Three labourers tested positive at the Doimukh CHC in Papum Pare, while Lower Siang reported three cases in the army/CPMF.

One healthcare worker tested positive at the Bana check gate in East Kameng district, while one is a returnee from the ICR who tested positive at the check gate.

The two cases in Changlang are returnees from Assam and Karnataka, while the two cases in Tirap are army/CPMF personnel.

One case each was detected in Pakke-Kessang, Lohit (army/CPMF), Leparada (army/CPMF), Upper Siang (Assam returnee) and Shi-Yomi (truck driver, at the check gate).

Sixty one people were discharged in Namsai, 22 in West Kameng, 12 in Papum Pare, 11 in Changlang, eight in the ICR, four in East Kameng, three each in Lower Dibang Valley and Leparada, two each in Upper and East Siang, and one each in Tirap and Upper Subansiri.

A total of 1,41,638 tests have been conducted in the state, and 3,312 people have tested positive. There are currently 880 active cases.