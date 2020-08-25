490 tests conducted in ICR on Mon

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 24: Four hundred and ninety rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests were conducted in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Monday, and eight people tested positive for Covid-19.

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that all the eight people who tested positive have been shifted to the Covid care centre.

He said that till now 1,044 people have tested positive in the ICR, and that 913 of them have been discharged after recovering.

“At present there are 130 active cases,” the DMO said.

Covid-19 state nodal officer Dr L Jampa informed that till now the state has received 1.65 lakh rapid antigen test kits.

“The kits have been distributed across the state. But as maximum tests were conducted in the capital complex, there was need for more kits. This morning we received 20,000 more rapid antigen test kits. This will take care of the needs,” said Dr Jampa, adding that 80,000 more rapid antigen tests kits will arrive in the state in the next few days.

Dr Jampa appealed to the people to follow the guidelines issued by the health department.

“Covid-19 is going to last long, and the people will have to learn to keep themselves safe. They should always wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and use sanitizer,” he said.